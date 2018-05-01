Home States Odisha

Crime against women on the rise  

At a time when rising number of crime against women has put the State Government in an embarrassing situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik admitted in the Assembly on Monday th

Published: 01st May 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when rising number of crime against women has put the State Government in an embarrassing situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik admitted in the Assembly on Monday that there has been a spurt in rape and gang-rape cases in Odisha.In a written reply to a question from Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the Chief Minister said 1,283 minor girl rape cases were reported in 2017 compared to 1,204 in 2016. He said 1,156 accused in 2016 and 1,148 accused in 2017 were arrested in connection with the above cases. In 2015, out of the total 1,212 minor girl rape cases, 1,122 accused were arrested, he said.

Besides, the Chief Minister said 92 gang rape cases were registered in 2017 while 199 accused were arrested. Apart from crime against women, Odisha has also seen an increase in highway robberies and loot in the past couple of years. As many 296 highway dacoity cases have been reported in the last four years, informed the Chief Minister in a separate question from Sanatan Mahakud (BJD).

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

More than Rs 1,400 crore welfare cess collected in Odisha

2 new schemes approved by PM Modi for roll-out: Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha: Migration of child labour continues

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards