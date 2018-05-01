Crime against women on the rise  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when rising number of crime against women has put the State Government in an embarrassing situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik admitted in the Assembly on Monday that there has been a spurt in rape and gang-rape cases in Odisha.In a written reply to a question from Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the Chief Minister said 1,283 minor girl rape cases were reported in 2017 compared to 1,204 in 2016. He said 1,156 accused in 2016 and 1,148 accused in 2017 were arrested in connection with the above cases. In 2015, out of the total 1,212 minor girl rape cases, 1,122 accused were arrested, he said.

Besides, the Chief Minister said 92 gang rape cases were registered in 2017 while 199 accused were arrested. Apart from crime against women, Odisha has also seen an increase in highway robberies and loot in the past couple of years. As many 296 highway dacoity cases have been reported in the last four years, informed the Chief Minister in a separate question from Sanatan Mahakud (BJD).