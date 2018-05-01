Dark days ahead for Bhawanipatna roads

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The streets of Bhawanipatna town will soon plunge into darkness if the municipal authorities fail to pay electricity dues which are pending for the last five years. Recently, power discom WESCO served a notice on Bhawanipatna Municipality for early payment of electricity dues which amount to a whopping `four crores. If the municipal authorities fail to clear the arrears, WESCO has threatened to discontinue power supply.

As per reports, the municipality had installed street lights (high mast, mini high mast and LED) as part of the town’s beautification drive. Though the civic body collects holding tax from residents for providing the facilities, and even receives aid from the State Government, it is yet to pay the electricity dues for the last five years. Sources said the fund starved municipal cannot pay the outstanding amount unless the Government bails it out or the dues are paid from funds meant for other development works. Of the total dues of `four crore, `1 crore bill was generated in the last financial year alone.

Despite WESCO’s notice, the municipal authorities are yet to respond. Sources in the discom said WESCO is reluctant to take the drastic step of disconnecting power supply keeping the interest of the public in view. However, if no arrangement is made for payment of the dues soon, the roads in municipal areas will turn dark in near future.