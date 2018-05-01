Home States Odisha

Deogarh Municipality declared ODF

Deogarh Municipality became the first civic body in western Odisha to become Open Defecation Free (ODF). The municipality was declared ODF by Director of Housing and Urban Development Sangramjit Nayak

Published: 01st May 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DEOGARH : Deogarh Municipality became the first civic body in western Odisha to become Open Defecation Free (ODF). The municipality was declared ODF by Director of Housing and Urban Development Sangramjit Nayak at a function held here on Monday.The rural areas of Deogarh district have already been declared ODF before.

As per reports, of the total 5,394 households in Municipality areas, 2,501 did not have toilets. The civic body constructed toilets in these 2,501 households and achieved the target. Besides constructing individual household latrines, four community toilets were also constructed.Speaking on the occasion, Nayak said other districts should emulate from Deogarh. He lauded the efforts of Chairperson Anita Patra, councillors and other municipality staff. Among others, Collector Purna Chandra Pathy, Municipality Chairperson Patra and Executive Officer Kunjabana Pradhan also spoke.

