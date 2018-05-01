Father, son among four held for assaulting Usasi

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Police on Monday arrested four persons in connection with the assault on cine artiste Usasi Mishra during an opera at Derang village a week back.Among the arrested are Indramani Sahu and his son Rujit Sahu, the two accused named in Usasi’s complaint. The other two, Dushmanta Sahu of Balaram Prasad village and Sudhansu Nayak of Kaniabeda, were arrested for providing shelter to the father-son duo when they were on the run.

Police are on the look out of the third accused and another son of Indramani who is still at large. After Monday’s development, the total number of arrest in the case has gone up to five. Earlier, police had arrested Dushmanta Behera of Derang in this connection.Briefing mediapersons, Angul SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said a special police team apprehended the accused father-son duo near Kosala here on Sunday night. During interrogation, they revealed that Dushmanta and Sudhansu provided shelter and logistic support to them when they were on the run. In their attempt to evade police, Indramani and his son stayed in hotels and private lodges in different parts of the district, the SP said.

He further informed that all the arrested persons were produced in court and police will bring them on remand for five days. Efforts are on to nab the other accused son of Indramani, he added.On April 22 night, Usasi was on her way to perform in an opera show at Derang in Kaniha when she had an altercation with Indramani and his two sons. Later, the actor was assaulted by the trio, who were in an inebriated state, near the stage in full public glare.Next day, Usasi lodged a complaint against Indramani and his sons with Kaniha police.