Headmaster accused of rape bid on school girl

PHULBANI : Uneasy prevailed in Daringbadi on Monday after a school headmaster was accused of attempting to rape a minor girl student.The victim’s father, a resident of Dabedi village, lodged a complaint with Daringbadi police accusing the headmaster of trying to rape his 14-year-old daughter on April 22.As per the complaint, headmaster of Daringbadi high school took the victim, a student of Class VIII, to his home for some domestic work and tried to rape her. However, the girl managed to escape through the backdoor of the house and reached a relative’s place in the nearby Pangali village.

Later, she returned to her home but refused to go to the school. On being questioned by her mother on Sunday, the victim narrated the entire incident following which a complaint was lodged with police.

While police have started investigation into the matter, the headmaster is on the run.

Man held for raping Minor

Paralakhemundi: Kasinagar police arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl. The accused was identified as S Iswar Rao of Kasinagar in Gajapati district. Police said Rao kept physical relation with the girl on the false promise of marriage. When the relationship was exposed, parents of both Rao and the girl decided to solemnise their marriage. However, Rao asked the girl’s parents to wait till she became a major. Recently, the parents of the girl approached Rao for marriage again. However, he refused their proposal.

On Saturday, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with police following which Rao was arrested. Both the victim and Rao were sent for medical examination.In another incident, Garabandh police arrested a 32-year-old man of Bidiada village under Gosani block for raping a married woman. He was identified as Subash Sabar.

Paralakhemundi SDPO Thakur Prasad Patra said despite being married, Subash raped his neighbour who is a mother of three kids. Subash, who is the son of local Sarpanch Durjya Sabar, later took her to Hyderabad on the pretext of providing her job and kept her in a rented house where he repeatedly raped her.Last week, Subash brought her back to Garabandh and returned to Hyderabad. On April 26, the woman informed the village committee about Subash’s crime. But instead of providing her justice, the committee, which is headed by Subash’s father, threatened her with dire consequences.When Subash returned to the village two days back, the woman reported the matter to police.