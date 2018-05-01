Home States Odisha

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik assures tough action against rape accused

The Chief Minister said the six-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the night of April 21 and the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the terrible incident.

Published: 01st May 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that stringent action will be taken against the accused in rape of the minor girl at Salepur. The Chief Minister expressed his grief and shock over the death of the rape victim while making a statement in the Assembly, a day after the victim succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Cuttack. “I will see to it that stringent action is taken against the accused and Rs 5 lakh is given to next of the kin of the victim,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the six-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the night of April 21 and the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the terrible incident. The child was given the best medical attention by a team of doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, he said and added, “Unfortunately, she died last night.”“I would like to send my deepest condolence to the bereaved family and again I repeat, I feel deep anguish at this terrible incident,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, however, said a mere condolence message by the Chief Minister is not enough to control such incidents in Odisha.The victim, battling for life for a week, breathed her last at the hospital on Sunday, despite efforts by a 13-member team of doctors to save her. The girl was rescued in a critical condition from a street that led to a school under the jurisdiction of Salepur police station on April 22.

She had deep injuries on her head, face, neck and private parts. She was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Salipur and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated.Police have arrested a person under different sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik rape
More from this section

More than Rs 1,400 crore welfare cess collected in Odisha

2 new schemes approved by PM Modi for roll-out: Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha: Migration of child labour continues

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards