Odisha: Work on proposed cancer centre in Burla to begin soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on a Tertiary Care Cancer Centre (TCCC) at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla will begin shortly. Informing this, Director of VIMSAR Aswini Kumar Pujahari said the Union Government had agreed to provide financial assistance to set up the TCCC under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular and Stroke (NPCDCS) scheme at an estimated cost of `45 crore. The fund for the project will be released within a short period. Tender for construction of the TCCC building will be floated immediately after the fund is placed with them. They are also looking for a suitable location on the vast premises of VIMSAR for setting up the TCCC, he said.

As per reports, the proposed 56-bed TCCC will be housed in a five-storey building to be constructed on VIMSAR premises. The TCCC will help screen, diagnose and treat the cancer patients and reduce burden on them visiting outside the State or cancer hospitals far from their homes for consultation and treatment. While `13.5 crore will be spent for the construction of building, `31.5 crore will be spent for purchase of instruments and equipment for the TCCC. At present, there is a 24-bed Radiotherapy Department in VIMSAR even though it lies in utter negligence devoid of adequate facilities for the cancer patients.

To add to the woes, the Department does not have requisite number of staff and is being managed by an Associate Professor and an Assistant Professor against the sanctioned strength of four. There should be a Professor, an Associate Professor, an Assistant Professor and a Senior Resident in the department.



As per the proposal, the TCCC will be equipped with equipment at par with Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) at Cuttack for diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.