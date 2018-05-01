Piped water still a dream for villages

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Safe drinking water continues to remain a dream for the rural populace of Rayagada district.With piped water supply yet to reach many rural parts of the district, people generally depend on tube-wells and ponds to meet their daily needs. But with the water bodies drying up due to rise in temperature during summer months, acute water crisis has gripped many villages of Rayagada.

One such village reeling under water scarcity is Manengul under Gunupur block. The village has five tube-wells to cater to a population of over 700. However, four of the tube-wells have become defunct while the remaining one is discharging muddy water. To meet their daily requirement, villagers are collecting water from open wells and pits.

Similar is the situation in Phulaputi village of the block. The village has two tube-wells besides a spring water supply project. However, the tube-wells are not functioning while the project has also dried up. In such a scenario, villagers are forced to fetch water from Mahendratanaya river which is situated around 1.5 km from the village.Rural Water Supply officials claimed that the water scarcity is experienced only during summer and tankers are being sent to the affected villages.