Home States Odisha

Piped water still a dream for villages

Safe drinking water continues to remain a dream for the rural populace of Rayagada district.With piped water supply yet to reach many rural parts of the district, people generally depend

Published: 01st May 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Safe drinking water continues to remain a dream for the rural populace of Rayagada district.With piped water supply yet to reach many rural parts of the district, people generally depend on tube-wells and ponds to meet their daily needs. But with the water bodies drying up due to rise in temperature during summer months, acute water crisis has gripped many villages of Rayagada.  

One such village reeling under water scarcity is Manengul under Gunupur block. The village has five tube-wells to cater to a population of over 700. However, four of the tube-wells have become defunct while the remaining one is discharging muddy water. To meet their daily requirement, villagers are collecting water from open wells and pits.

Similar is the situation in Phulaputi village of the block. The village has two tube-wells besides a spring water supply project. However, the tube-wells are not functioning while the project has also dried up. In such a scenario, villagers are forced to fetch water from Mahendratanaya river which is situated around 1.5 km from the village.Rural Water Supply officials claimed that the water scarcity is experienced only during summer and tankers are being sent to the affected villages. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

More than Rs 1,400 crore welfare cess collected in Odisha

2 new schemes approved by PM Modi for roll-out: Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha: Migration of child labour continues

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards