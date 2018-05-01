Home States Odisha

Raid on edible oil godown on adulteration charges

Commissionerate Police on Monday raided an edible oil godown at  Khannagar Nuasahi and seized several containers of adulterated oil. More than 300 containers of adulterated oil bearing logos o

Published: 01st May 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Commissionerate Police on Monday raided an edible oil godown at  Khannagar Nuasahi and seized several containers of adulterated oil. More than 300 containers of adulterated oil bearing logos of branded companies have been seized and two persons, including owner of the godown, have been detained.Acting on a tip off, police raided the godown and containers having logos of  brands like Gold Winner, Freedom, Sehat, Double Hiran etc. Other materials like bottles, plastic jars, packets of different brands and packaging machines were also seized, a senior police officer said. 

The godown owner had engaged staff in adulterating oils and supplying the same in Cuttack market and its adjacent localities. The samples of the seized oil will be sent for test to check the amount of adulteration, police said.

“Investigation is on to find out since when such illegal activities have been going on in the godown and where the products were being supplied to, besides ascertaining the unholy nexus between the accused with any big racket dealing with adulterated food items and essential commodities,” the senior police officer said.It may be mentioned here that, in December last year, City Police had busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit at Professorpada Sagadiasahi within Mangalabag police limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

More than Rs 1,400 crore welfare cess collected in Odisha

2 new schemes approved by PM Modi for roll-out: Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha: Migration of child labour continues

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards