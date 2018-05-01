Raid on edible oil godown on adulteration charges

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Monday raided an edible oil godown at Khannagar Nuasahi and seized several containers of adulterated oil. More than 300 containers of adulterated oil bearing logos of branded companies have been seized and two persons, including owner of the godown, have been detained.Acting on a tip off, police raided the godown and containers having logos of brands like Gold Winner, Freedom, Sehat, Double Hiran etc. Other materials like bottles, plastic jars, packets of different brands and packaging machines were also seized, a senior police officer said.

The godown owner had engaged staff in adulterating oils and supplying the same in Cuttack market and its adjacent localities. The samples of the seized oil will be sent for test to check the amount of adulteration, police said.

“Investigation is on to find out since when such illegal activities have been going on in the godown and where the products were being supplied to, besides ascertaining the unholy nexus between the accused with any big racket dealing with adulterated food items and essential commodities,” the senior police officer said.It may be mentioned here that, in December last year, City Police had busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit at Professorpada Sagadiasahi within Mangalabag police limits.