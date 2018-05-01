Home States Odisha

Sops elusive for unaware workers 

Majority of labourers yet to be registered with the district administration 
 

Published: 01st May 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : Notwithstanding the claims of the State Government to look after the welfare of labourers engaged in unorganised sectors, the benefits continue to elude them because of their lack of awareness.
While the State will celebrate the May Day on Tuesday to mark the labour movement and workers’ rights, more than 50,000  labourers in the district have little knowledge about Shramika Divas and benefits available to them under different schemes.

Majority of them were not registered with the Labour Department and hence are not eligible for insurance and other benefits. For the last 48 years, 60-year-old Suriya Jena has been toiling hard under the sun to meet the family’s needs. As a mason, he even works on May Day though it is a public holiday. Similar cases are galore in the district. 

District president and State secretary of construction workers’ union Narayan Nayak said about 43 per cent of the workforce in the district are construction labourers. While 50 per cent of them have been registered by the Labour Department, the rest are yet to be identified. Due to lack of official survey, workers are deprived of the benefits meant for them. Similarly, labourers engaged by contractors  and small companies are not enrolled under the Employees’  State Insurance (ESI) and other statutory provisions, he alleged.

Abhinna Chandra Ray, a social activist, said due to lack awareness among the workers and measures by the State Government, the sector is being neglected. District Labour Officer Jasmine Sahoo said at last 58,000 construction labourers have been identified and registered for social benefits. Due to lack of staff and facilities, the provisions of labour welfare laws and schemes have not been implemented strictly, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

More than Rs 1,400 crore welfare cess collected in Odisha

2 new schemes approved by PM Modi for roll-out: Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha: Migration of child labour continues

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards