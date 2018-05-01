Home States Odisha

Water shortage hits Ansupa lake

The only sweet water lake in the State at Ansupa of Cuttack district is facing shortage of water. The Hulhula channel, which connects the lake with river Mahanadi, has dried up and filled with mud and sand for more than five years. This has affected the water-level in the lake. 

ATHAGARH : The only sweet water lake in the State at Ansupa of Cuttack district is facing shortage of water. The Hulhula channel, which connects the lake with river Mahanadi, has dried up and filled with mud and sand for more than five years. This has affected the water-level in the lake. When contacted, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Fani Bhusan Nanda, of Chilika Development Authority that is overseeing development works at Ansupa, said as per the recent survey, 142 hectares of water with minimum three feet depth is available in the lake despite the shortage. The department had urged the authorities concerned to do the needful, he added.

Meanwhile, low water-level poses threat to the sustainability of aquatic water species in the lake. Subsequently, hundreds of fishermen are finding it difficult to practice their traditional livelihood. The lake was once famous for fish among customers from Athagarh, Banki, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. 
Currently, part of the lake is now filled with weeds which hinders easy movement of the boats. Hundreds of acres along the lake’s bank had been illegally encroached by mafias and influential people, locals alleged.

Another channel, Kabulah Nullah, that releases excess water during rainy season into the lake is also filled with mud and sand. To beautify the lake and its surroundings, the Government had spent crores of rupees since long through different projects. Sources claimed that most of the project funds had been embezzled by the officers and leaders. “The non-maintenance of pindis developed by Forest department is hampering the spot’s cleanliness and beauty,” sources added.

According to historians, Saranda King Subarnakeshari had summoned various litterateurs and poets to describe the scenic beauty of nature, surrounding Ansupa. Once, avian guests used to throng the lake in large numbers. However, human activities compelled the birds to avoid this spot.In such a scenario, locals urged the State to take steps for preservation of the lake and its surroundings.

