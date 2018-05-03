BJD’s Save Mahanadi rally from May 16

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will kick off the second phase of party’s agitation on the Mahanadi river water issue, perceived in political circles here as a campaign keeping an eye on the next year’s general elections.

The Mahanadi Suraksha Abhijan to cover 15 districts on both sides of Mahanadi river will be launched from May 16, senior BJD leaders announced at a media conference here on Wednesday. As part pf the Abhijan, Janasachetanata Yatra will be launched from both the sides of the Mahanadi river, BJD vice-president and spokesperson Prasanna Acharya told mediapersons here.

On the left side of the river, the yatra will start from Sukha Sudha village in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district where Mahanadi enters Odisha from Chhattisgarh. On the right side, the yatra will be launched from Chikhli village in Ambhabhana block of Bargarh district, he said and added that the campaign will end at Paradip.

“We request the students, youth, farmers, women and fishermen communities as well as all social organisations, political parties, think-tanks and above all the people of Odisha to actively participate in the mass awareness rally,” he said. Stating that the mass awareness rally would begin from Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts, Acharya said the rally would pass through the blocks and towns of 45 Assembly constituencies of 15 districts. Rallies, which will be held during the day, will be followed by public meetings to educate the people about the issue, he added.

“The grim realities of Mahanadi would be told to the people at meetings, roadside gatherings and cultural programmes in the villages and towns on the routes of the rally. Besides, booklets and leaflets would be distributed among the people to apprise them of the conspiracy by Chhattisgarh government to make Mahanadi dry,” he said.

Acharya further said the Chief Minister, in his address at a workshop on Mahanadi issue on April 22 had announced that second phase of the agitation on Mahanadi river will be launched by BJD to protect the interest of people of Odisha. “While the state government has waged a legal battle for Mahanadi, the people of Odisha are fighting for this major issue in a peaceful and democratic manner,” Acharya said and added that detailed schedule of the programme would be made known to the people within in a week.

Among others, former minister Debi Prasad Mishra, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and BJD state secretary were also present.