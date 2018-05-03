Early warning system for lightning strikes soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With lightning emerging as a major natural disaster that claims over 400 lives every year, Odisha Government is strongly contemplating to install an early warning system to minimise the loss of human lives as well as property.

On Tuesday, Earth Networks, a USA-based organisation delivered a presentation on ‘Total Lightning-based Early Warning System’ before Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.Giving the presentation, Regional Manager, Asia Region of Earth Networks said establishment of lightning detection system and a proper alert system in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has brought in good result.

Such a system, he said, enables prediction of lightning strike about 45 minutes in advance and provides highly accurate forecast with precise location of the area. This would facilitate dissemination of early warning through mass messaging and mobile-based application to people living in the areas so that they take suitable precautionary measures.

Over the last few years, lightning has emerged as a major killer and accounts for more than 400 human lives every year. Compared to other natural calamities, lightning claims more lives in Odisha.

In 2017-18, as many as 456 persons were killed due to lightning which has recorded a 15 per cent increase over the previous year.

Special Relief Commissioner and Managing Director of OSDMA Bishnupada Sethi said the Government making all out efforts to minimise death toll through appropriate technological interventions apart from raising awareness among the people about disaster and preventive measures.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan and Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Tuhin Kanta Pandey were present during the presentation. Senior scientists and experts from IIT, Bhubaneswar, IISc, Bengaluru, NRSC, Hyderabad, ORSAC, IMD, Bhubaneswar also attended and participated in the discussions.