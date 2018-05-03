Home States Odisha

IAS officers in Odisha government reshuffled

The State Government has effected a minor reshuffle at the top level of the administration by transferring 10 senior officials.

Published: 03rd May 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has effected a minor reshuffle at the top level of the administration by transferring 10 senior officials. As per the changes, GVV Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary in the Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as member, Board of Revenue. Secretary in the Rural Development Department Bishnupada Sethi has been transferred and posted as Secretary in Higher Education Department with Additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary in the Tourism and Culture Department will take over as Principal Secretary in Rural Development Department.

Vishal Kumar Dev, Secretary in Sports and Youth Services Department has been given additional charge of Tourism and Culture Department and Chairman of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC).
Besides, Purusottam Sahoo, Additional Secretary in Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department has been transferred as the Additional Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department. Goswami Golam Debta, Additional Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department has been posted as Inspector General of Registration (IGR) with additional charge of Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha.
V Jaya Kumar, Joint Secretary in Water Resources Department has been posted as Joint Secretary in Planning and Coordination Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Twin City students shine in JEE Main

College principal held for instigating protest

Sitanshu Kar new DG of Press Information Bureau

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity