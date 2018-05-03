IAS officers in Odisha government reshuffled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has effected a minor reshuffle at the top level of the administration by transferring 10 senior officials. As per the changes, GVV Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary in the Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as member, Board of Revenue. Secretary in the Rural Development Department Bishnupada Sethi has been transferred and posted as Secretary in Higher Education Department with Additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary in the Tourism and Culture Department will take over as Principal Secretary in Rural Development Department.

Vishal Kumar Dev, Secretary in Sports and Youth Services Department has been given additional charge of Tourism and Culture Department and Chairman of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC).

Besides, Purusottam Sahoo, Additional Secretary in Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department has been transferred as the Additional Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department. Goswami Golam Debta, Additional Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department has been posted as Inspector General of Registration (IGR) with additional charge of Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha.

V Jaya Kumar, Joint Secretary in Water Resources Department has been posted as Joint Secretary in Planning and Coordination Department.