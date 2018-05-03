Home States Odisha

Maoist cadre gives up arms in Rourkela

A 25-year-old  armed cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered before officials of Rourkela police district and 19th Battalion of CRPF on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:05 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 25-year-old  armed cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered before officials of Rourkela police district and 19th Battalion of CRPF on Wednesday.The rebel, identified as Mukesh Hembram of Tikayatpali in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district, laid down his arms citing his increasing disappointment with the Maoist ideology and fear of police action.

Police said Mukesh’s surrendered at the office of Rourkela SP Dr Uma Shankar Dash after he clandestinely quit the Maoist outfit in March, 2018. Mukesh was active member of Sundargarh-Deogarh-Sambalpur Division of the CPI (Maoist). Police said he was taken into the Maoist fold by senior Maoist leaders Anmol alias Samarjee and Bijay alias Kunu Dehury with false promises of food and financial help.

Mukesh said he feared for his life due to consistent anti-Maoist operations of security forces and was displeased with Naxal ideology, violence, the aimless and harsh jungle life besides harassment at the hands of senior Maoist leaders. He claimed that Maoist leaders forcefully pick up minor girls and boys and force them into menial works for the outfit in initial years. “I was also attracted by the lucrative surrender policy of the Odisha Government,” he added.

Youth hurt in explosion

Jeypore: A  youth sustained injuries after explosives hidden by Maoists  in a  kit bag went off near Kaliajhala village within Ramgiri police limits here on Wednesday.  The injured was identified as GP Pradhan. Sources said the explosion occurred when the youth tried to open the bag lying at a roadside in the village. Pradhan, who sustained injuries on his palm, was rushed to Boipariguda  hospital and his condition is stated to be stable. On the day, several posters of Maoist surfaced in Dandabadi areas condemning the police action and targeting local contractors. Remarkably, the area has been witnessing frequent Maoist activities for the last one month. Meanwhile, security forces have stepped up combing operation in the area.

