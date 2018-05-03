Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Shramika Sarathi’

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Shramika Sarathi’ programme on the occasion of Labour Day under which support and resource centre for migrant workers would be set up at Kantabanji, Balugaon an

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Shramika Sarathi’ programme on the occasion of Labour Day under which support and resource centre for migrant workers would be set up at Kantabanji, Balugaon and Padampur.Launching the programme, the Chief Minister said safety related issues of the migrant workers will be addressed through these centres.

Stating that Odisha’s efforts to stop labourers from migrating from the State are going on, he said their numbers have come down during the last two years.The Chief Minister also launched a 45-day campaign to curb child labour in the State. He inaugurated a community radio programme ‘Suna Shramika’ for promotion and awareness generation on various welfare programmes for workers and a website nirmanshramika.com.

On the occasion, Biju Shramika Bandhu Award-2018 was presented to four persons-Bidyadhar Barik, Ramesh Chandra Jena, Srinivas Rao and Jatindra Nath Ray for their contribution in the field of welfare of workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Sitanshu Kar new DG of Press Information Bureau

Skill development: Odisha bags PM’s Award for second time

Traffic comes to halt as culvert caves in

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity