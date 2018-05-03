Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Shramika Sarathi’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Shramika Sarathi’ programme on the occasion of Labour Day under which support and resource centre for migrant workers would be set up at Kantabanji, Balugaon and Padampur.Launching the programme, the Chief Minister said safety related issues of the migrant workers will be addressed through these centres.

Stating that Odisha’s efforts to stop labourers from migrating from the State are going on, he said their numbers have come down during the last two years.The Chief Minister also launched a 45-day campaign to curb child labour in the State. He inaugurated a community radio programme ‘Suna Shramika’ for promotion and awareness generation on various welfare programmes for workers and a website nirmanshramika.com.

On the occasion, Biju Shramika Bandhu Award-2018 was presented to four persons-Bidyadhar Barik, Ramesh Chandra Jena, Srinivas Rao and Jatindra Nath Ray for their contribution in the field of welfare of workers.