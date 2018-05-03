Odisha: Elderly man lures 6-year-old girl with biscuits, rapes her

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Amid concerns over rising child rape cases in Odisha, three more incidents of sexual assault on minors have been reported across the State. Bangiriposi police of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday arrested an elderly man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl. The accused was identified as 55-year-old Sunaram Sing of Sagunasol village. Sunaram was a neighbour of the victim girl.

IIC Minati Biswal said, on Tuesday evening, Sunaram took the girl, who was playing with her friends in the village, to Simla Chowk on his cycle. He then lured the minor with biscuits and took her to an isolated spot near a river bank and raped her.

When the girl did not return home, her parents launched a frantic search for their daughter. On being informed by villagers that they had seen the girl with Sunaram, the parents rushed to the river bank and found her. The minor narrated the incident to her parents.

On basis of the complaint of the victim girl’s father, police arrested Sunaram, conducted his medical examination and produced him in court. he was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

Youth arrested for raping minor

Kendrapara: A 22-year-old youth was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl. He was identified as Santaram Jana of Birabhanjapur. On Monday evening, the 16-year-old victim was returning to her village Manjulapali when the Jana allegedly took her to a prawn farm at the seaside village of Birabhanjapur within Marine police limits at Talachua and raped her. The father of the girl lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday accusing Jana of raping his minor daughter. Acting on the FIR, police arrested the accused, said Talachua Marine IIC S Kanungo. While the victim was taken to the Government hospital at Rajnagar for medical examination, police booked the accused under Section 376 and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012. Jana was produced in court and remanded to jail custody.

Man rapes and impregnates girl

Keonjhar: Police on Wednesday arrested a youth of Gadadadi village under Saharpada block in Patna for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl. He was identified as 22-year-old Putul Mohanta. Ghatagaon SDPO Silverious Toppo said Putul raped the 14-year-old victim under the influence of alcohol four months back and threatened the minor with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The accused later raped the girl several times. On Tuesday morning, family members of the girl found out that she was pregnant. On being questioned, the girl narrated the entire incident to her parents. Later in the evening, the victim and her father lodged a complaint with Patna police against Putul. Police arrested the accused on Wednesday and produced him in court.