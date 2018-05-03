Home States Odisha

Odisha: Lovers commit suicide in Padmapur village

A young couple in love committed suicide by hanging from a tree near Ramatara bridge of Padmapur village within Erasama police limits on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A young couple in love committed suicide by hanging from a tree near Ramatara bridge of Padmapur village within Erasama police limits on Tuesday.The deceased lovers were identified 21-year-old Pankaj Majhi, of Padmapur and 19-year-old Pinky Behera of Kiyamundi.

As per reports, Pankaj was involved in many anti-social activities while Pinky, a Plus II student in Borikinia College, hailed from an affluent family. Due to Pankaj’s criminal antecedents, Pinky’s parent were opposed to the couple’s relationship. The girl’s family had even warned Pankaj to mend his ways and stay away from Pinky.

Pinky and Pankaj eloped two days back but villagers found their bodies hanging from a tree on Tuesday. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Twin City students shine in JEE Main

Sitanshu Kar new DG of Press Information Bureau

Skill development: Odisha bags PM’s Award for second time

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity