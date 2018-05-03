Odisha: Lovers commit suicide in Padmapur village

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A young couple in love committed suicide by hanging from a tree near Ramatara bridge of Padmapur village within Erasama police limits on Tuesday.The deceased lovers were identified 21-year-old Pankaj Majhi, of Padmapur and 19-year-old Pinky Behera of Kiyamundi.

As per reports, Pankaj was involved in many anti-social activities while Pinky, a Plus II student in Borikinia College, hailed from an affluent family. Due to Pankaj’s criminal antecedents, Pinky’s parent were opposed to the couple’s relationship. The girl’s family had even warned Pankaj to mend his ways and stay away from Pinky.

Pinky and Pankaj eloped two days back but villagers found their bodies hanging from a tree on Tuesday. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.