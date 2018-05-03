Odisha man’s bid to sell baby girls foiled

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Childine officials on Tuesday foiled an alleged attempt to sell two newborn girls at SCB Medical College and Hospital here. Acting on a tip-off, Childline officials reached the spot and thwarted the attempt of Sashikant Lenka, a daily wage labourer of Alabang under Banta police limits in Bhadrak.

Sashikant’s wife Sanjulata was admitted to O&G department of SCBMCH on April 28 and she gave birth to triplets next day. All the three were girls. The couple, who already has two daughters, decided to sell off two of their daughters as they are poor and will not be able to take care of the children, said Childline officials.

Accordingly, the couple with help of some staff had contacted nearly 7 persons for the sale and a woman with her mother-in-law had also reached the hospital for the deal, said Childline sources. One person had gone to purchase a bond paper for the deal from a court vendor, who informed Bipin Kumar Chowdhury, a senior advocate, Odisha State Legal Service Authority. Chowdhury informed Childline officials who rushed to the spot and foiled the sale attempt.

Cuttack District Childline Coordinator Narayan Shukla reached the hospital and launched a probe. “Mother of the triplets maintained that she wanted to give away two daughters as she won’t be able to take care of them. It was also evident from the probe that the staff had arranged for buyers,” said Shukla. Meanwhile, District Child Protection Officer Pragati Mohanty has written to her counterpart in Bhadrak asking him to ensure that the newborns and their mother get proper care, Shukla informed.