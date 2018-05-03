Odisha: Paddy in 2,017 hectares damaged in Binka block

By Express News Service

SONEPUR:With no sight of input subsidy and farm insurance, farmers of Binka are up in arms demanding compensation for crop loss due to hailstorms and rain which hit the block on Monday evening. The hailstorm, accompanied by rain, has damaged both paddy and vegetable crops cultivated over 2,017 hectares of land.

Collector Dasrathi Satpathy visits paddy fields affected by rain in Binka block | Express

While the farmers have begun hitting the streets over the demand for compensation, Sonepur Collector Dasrathi Satpathy, accompanied by a team of officials, visited Babupali, Bankajgidi and Sindurpur in the block and interacted with the affected-farmers. He also directed the officials accompanying him to undertake crop loss assessment and submit a report. The standing paddy crops have been damaged over thousands of acres of land.

Resentment is brewing among the affected farmers across the block. On Tuesday, farmers locked office of the Revenue Inspector (RI) at Sindurpur and blocked road at Ghodadhar Chowk besides staging demonstration in front of Binka tehsil with damaged paddy stalks.

Reports of crop loss due to hailstorm and rain have been received from Urle, Bhramarpali, Binka, Rajpali, Dabla, Mahulpali, Suindrupur, Ganeshpur, Phulmuthi, Sahajbahal, Shankara, Arigoan, Manigaon, Akhidadar, Palsapali and Singhijupa villages.Additional Tehsildar of Binka Abinash Pandia said an eye-estimate reveals that there has been crop loss over 2017 ha and assessment is underway after which a final report would be prepared.