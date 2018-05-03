Penal clause for flouting Official Language Act

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With English continuing to be the language in almost all official communications despite enforcement of Odisha Official Language Act, 1954, the State Government amended the law making penal provisions for Government officials for non-compliance and reward for extensive use of Odia in official works.

The Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday incorporating penal provisions for violation of the law. This has been the demand of several organisations working for Odia language.