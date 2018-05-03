Traffic comes to halt as culvert caves in

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A culvert on the busy Buguda-Nayagarh road caved in on Wednesday, disrupting vehicular traffic. Cracks appeared on the road near the spot of the accident. Locals alleged that the culvert was not repaired due to the callous attitude of the Public Works Department officials. They further alleged that the recently-constructed road developed cracks as the quality of work done was sub-standard.

Receiving information, Polosara MLA Srikant Sahu along with engineers of PWD rushed to the spot.

The MLA asked the officials to construct a diversion road within 24 hours to restore traffic movement. After the road was shut, people of more than 15 villages faced serious problems.

According to PWD executive engineer R.P.Swain, the culvert was constructed in 1970. Recently, the roads on both sides were being constructed. Tenders are being floated for the construction of a new culvert. He stated that the Irrigation Department stored water in the nullah under the culvert that led to its erosion and the subsequent collapse. “The work for a diversion road has already started. Traffic on the road is likely to be resumed tomorrow,” he added.