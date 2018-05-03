Home States Odisha

Traffic comes to halt as culvert caves in

A culvert on the busy Buguda-Nayagarh road caved in on Wednesday, disrupting vehicular traffic. Cracks appeared on the road near the spot of the accident.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A culvert on the busy Buguda-Nayagarh road caved in on Wednesday, disrupting vehicular traffic. Cracks appeared on the road near the spot of the accident. Locals alleged that the culvert was not repaired due to the callous attitude of the Public Works Department officials. They further alleged that the recently-constructed road developed cracks as the quality of work done was sub-standard.

Receiving information, Polosara MLA Srikant Sahu along with engineers of PWD rushed to the spot.
The MLA asked the officials to construct a diversion road within 24 hours to restore traffic movement. After the road was shut, people of more than 15 villages faced serious problems.

According to PWD executive engineer R.P.Swain, the culvert was constructed in 1970. Recently, the roads on both sides were being constructed. Tenders are being floated for the construction of a new culvert. He stated that the Irrigation Department stored water in the nullah under the culvert that led to its erosion and the subsequent collapse. “The work for a diversion road has already started. Traffic on the road is likely to be resumed tomorrow,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Skill development: Odisha bags PM’s Award for second time

Odisha: Elderly man lures 6-year-old girl with biscuits, rapes her

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Shramika Sarathi’

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity