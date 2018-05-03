Twin City students shine in JEE Main

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Students of Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack came out with flying colours in the Joint Entrance Examination, Main (JEE Main), the results of which were declared on April 30. Nearly 347 students of FIITJEE from two centers in the Twin City cleared the entrance.

About 315 students from classroom programmes and 32 students from non-classroom programmes of FIITJEE’s Bhubaneswar and Cuttack centers qualified the JEE Main and are eligible for JEE Advanced to be held on May 20, informed FIITJEE Bhubaneswar center’s head Ranajoy Bardhan.Sarthak Behera with 335 out of 360 marks was Odisha topper and bagged All India rank of 29 in JEE Main. Chirag Mahapatra secured 325 marks out of 360 and bagged All India rank of 61. Bardhan informed that FIITJEE is soon going to have a new centre in the Capital Infocity area.

At least 43 students of SAI International School also cleared the entrance examination. Apart from this, 12 students of SAI International School also qualified for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), a programme initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology and administered by Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

About 17 students of the school were also selected for the second stage of National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2018, informed the school’s chairman Bijoy K Sahoo.Similarly, 152 students of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur qualified the JEE Main and are now eligible for JEE Advanced. Out of the 152 students, 16 secured over 200 marks and were placed within 5000 ranks in all India. Spandan Senapati with 307 marks (161 rank) was the school topper followed by Sanket Kumar Tripathy with 295 marks (289 rank) and Abhishek Kejriwal with 295 marks (303 rank).