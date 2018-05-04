Home States Odisha

Bees invade marriage venue, injure two dozen

A wedding ceremony had to be stopped midway for over two hours after a swarm of bees laid siege to the venue in Paramanandapur village within Korei police station limits here on Wednesday.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A wedding ceremony had to be stopped midway for over two hours after a swarm of bees laid siege to the venue in Paramanandapur village within Korei police station limits here on Wednesday.
At least two dozen members of the marriage party, including the priest, were injured in the bee attack. The injured were rushed to the local hospital and later, some were discharged after preliminary treatment. Six of them sustained grievous injuries and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Sources said the marriage was being solemnised as per Hindu rituals on Maa Jamudei temple premises in Paramanandapur under Pachhikote panchayat.More than a hundred people of the marriage party, including family members of both the groom and bride, were present at the venue.

All of a sudden, thousands of bees from a nearby tree invaded the marriage venue and attacked those present at the temple.Fortunately, both the bride and the groom escaped unhurt in the bee attack.Locals said while the marriage ceremony was underway, a youth threw a stone at beehives on the tree located inside the temple premises resulting in the attack.

Comments

More from this section

