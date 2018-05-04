Bhubaneswar Bomikhal flyover mishap: Construction company director held, CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly 12 hours after a huge iron frame crumbled at Bomikhal flyover construction site killing one worker and injuring another, the City police arrested the director of the construction company on charges of negligence.

Director of Panda Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Pratap Kishore Panda was arrested from Bhubaneswar on Friday. Confirming the arrest, a senior police official said Panda has been admitted in a hospital after he fell sick.

He has been charged with various sections of IPC for causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life of personal safety of others and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Interestingly, Panda was arrested on similar charges on September 11, last year.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of worker Ajay Bhumij, who was crushed under the frame on Thursday evening.

He said the State Government would bear the cost of treatment if the injured worker, who is undergoing treatment at a City based hospital. The Chief Minister .

The ill-fated Bomikhal flyover had collapsed on September 10 last year. The City denizens expressed their anguish saying they do not want any flyover in the area.

The locals alleged that the workers were not equipped with any safety gear, including helmets. The incident led to tension as locals staged a road blockade demanding action against the contract firm which was executing the work.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra has also trained his guns on Patnaik over the incident claiming that rampant corruption and inefficiency were the hallmark of the State Government.

"Bomikhal bridge collapse yet again speaks volumes of the malaise with the government. Rampant corruption and inefficiency are the hallmark of this government," Mishra tweeted.

Meanwhile, Engineer-in-chief (R&B) Om Prakash Patel has submitted his preliminary investigation report, which says the mishap occurred due to negligence on part of construction firm and labourers.