Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar Bomikhal flyover mishap: Construction company director held, CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia

A huge iron frame had crumbled at Bomikhal flyover construction site killing one worker and injuring another.

Published: 04th May 2018 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly 12 hours after a huge iron frame crumbled at Bomikhal flyover construction site killing one worker and injuring another, the City police arrested the director of the construction company on charges of negligence.

Director of Panda Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Pratap Kishore Panda was arrested from Bhubaneswar on Friday. Confirming the arrest, a senior police official said Panda has been admitted in a hospital after he fell sick.

He has been charged with various sections of IPC for causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life of personal safety of others and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Interestingly, Panda was arrested on similar charges on September 11, last year.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of worker Ajay Bhumij, who was crushed under the frame on Thursday evening.

He said the State Government would bear the cost of treatment if the injured worker, who is undergoing treatment at a City based hospital. The Chief Minister .

The ill-fated Bomikhal flyover had collapsed on September 10 last year. The City denizens expressed their anguish saying they do not want any flyover in the area.

The locals alleged that the workers were not equipped with any safety gear, including helmets. The incident led to tension as locals staged a road blockade demanding action against the contract firm which was executing the work.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra has also trained his guns on Patnaik over the incident claiming that rampant corruption and inefficiency were the hallmark of the State Government.

"Bomikhal bridge collapse yet again speaks volumes of the malaise with the government. Rampant corruption and inefficiency are the hallmark of this government," Mishra tweeted.

Meanwhile, Engineer-in-chief (R&B) Om Prakash Patel has submitted his preliminary investigation report, which says the mishap occurred due to negligence on part of construction firm and labourers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar flyover mishap flyover collapse Naveen Patnaik

Comments

More from this section

Youth mauled to death trying to take selfie with bear

Poachers assault Forest staffers

NINL resumes blast furnace op in Kalinga Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity