Court orders criminal case against Panda 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Kendrapara on Thursday ordered police to register and investigate a criminal case against MP Baijayant Panda over false affidavit row during the 2014 General Elections.

One Dilip Kumar Das of Udayanagar had filed a complaint case against Panda in the court on Tuesday accusing him of submitting false affidavit during filing of nomination papers for Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat four years back.

The complainant deposed in the court on Wednesday and acting on his petition, SDJM Nihar Ranjan Sahoo directed the police to register a case against Panda. The court also ordered that the IIC of Kendrapara Town police will investigate the case. The complainant has also filed an application under Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code supported by an affidavit.

In his petition, Dilip alleged that Panda had given false information pertaining to his income as the vice-president of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) in the affidavit dated March 21, 2014 filed as part of his nomination papers for 2014 Lok Sabha election. The MP has drawn crores of rupees as salary and allowances from IMFA. However, he has concealed the fact that he is a paid employee of IMFA with an ulterior motive. Panda has cheated voters of Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency about his employment in IMFA, alleged Dilip.

Earlier on March 15, One Gopal Charan Lenka of Tangi had also filed a similar complaint case against Panda in the SDJM court. The case is pending for disposal.It may be recalled that on January 24, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik suspended Panda from primary membership of BJD for indulging in anti-party works.