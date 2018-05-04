Home States Odisha

Crime on the rise in J’singhpur

Locals alleged that criminal activities are  on the rise in Jagatsinghpur district. Incidents of snatching, theft, bomb hurling and firing increased within a month due to police inaction, they said.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Locals alleged that criminal activities are  on the rise in Jagatsinghpur district. Incidents of snatching, theft, bomb hurling and firing increased within a month due to police inaction, they said.

On Wednesday, manager of Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited Manoranjan Sahoo returned to his branch office after collecting lakhs of rupees from different women groups of Benupur, Benukhanda, Biribati, Yasbantpur and other villages. While he was returning, three miscreants snatched  `1.38 lakh from his possession by throwing chilly powder on his face. Though Sahoo lodged an FIR with police, they are  yet to nab the culprits.

On March 25, miscreants snatched `64,705 from the possession of one credit assistant Balaram Patra of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited at Sapan Tota Chowk near Puranagarh under Jagatsinghpur police limits at gunpoint.  Similarly, dacoits looted `1.93 lakh from the branch office of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited from Jagatsinghpur town by breaking an iron chaste.

On March 16, snatchers looted `50000 and cell phone from one Prakash Rout, who was working as an employee of Urban Cooperative Bank at Jagatsinghpur branch at gun point while he was going to office. Last month, dacoits looted a grocery shop near Sanra Chowk under Tirtol police limits.

