Farmer attempts suicide before collectorate

By Express News Service

BARGARH:The intensity of crop loss in the district due to unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorm can well be gauged from the fact that a farmer attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide during an agitation over crop loss in front of the district collectorate here on Thursday.

The farmer, who made the abortive bid on his life, has been identified as Akrura Bishi (50) of Kanbar village under Barpali block in the district. Akrura had joined the dharna staged by the farmers from Kanbar and Bagwadi gram panchayats in Barpali block over the demand of adequate compensation for the crop loss due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm on April 30, which has badly affected the standing rabi paddy crop in both the gram panchayats.

Akrura was rushed to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) by fellow villagers who were agitating with him. However, he had to be shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla after his condition deteriorated.

While undergoing treatment at DHH, Akrura was seen requesting fellow villagers not to save him. He was yelling at the Government for not accepting the fact that farmers are committing suicide. Akrura said he has consumed pesticide in front of the administration to make the Government realise the fact that farmers are committing suicide.

Sources said Akrura, a sharecropper, had grown paddy over two acres of land. He owns half an acre of land and had taken 1.5 acre of the land on lease. He had also taken a private loan of around `30,000 for paddy cultivation. But his standing paddy crop has been damaged due to nature’s fury.

Pahalu Bhoi, an affected farmer of Kanbar village, said the crop has been completely damaged in their village due to hailstorm. They had expected production of 35 to 40 bags of paddy per acre during the current rabi season. However, their hope for bumper harvest has been shattered due to the hailstorm. They had come to the collectorate to put forth their demand before the Government to compensate them by calculating yield at 35 bags of paddy per acre, he said.

As per preliminary assessment, it has been found that crop over about 17,614 hectares in 211 villages under 55 gram panchayats in five blocks, including Bargarh, Barpali, Bheden, Bhatli and Bijepur of the district have been affected, official sources said.

Bargarh district Collector Indramani Tripathy said the affected farmers had earlier come to the collectorate on May 1 demanding compensation for crop loss. The revenue and agriculture officials are jointly making assessment of the crop loss, he said. The Collector also said some farmers had come to collectorate on Thursday and they were demanding compensation which is more than the input subsidy provided by the State Government.

Terming the suicide attempt as an unfortunate incident, Tripathy said it took place before he went to meet the farmers. He appealed to the farmers to refrain from taking such step and assured that measures are being taken to provide compensation for crop loss.