Home States Odisha

Farmer attempts suicide before collectorate

The intensity of crop loss in the district due to unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorm can well be gauged from the fact that a farmer attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide during an agit

Published: 04th May 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH:The intensity of crop loss in the district due to unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorm can well be gauged from the fact that a farmer attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide during an agitation over crop loss in front of the district collectorate here on Thursday.

The farmer, who made the abortive bid on his life, has been identified as Akrura Bishi (50) of Kanbar village under Barpali block in the district. Akrura had joined the dharna staged by the farmers from Kanbar and Bagwadi gram panchayats in Barpali block over the demand of adequate compensation for the crop loss due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm on April 30, which has badly affected the standing rabi paddy crop in both the gram panchayats.

Akrura was rushed to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) by fellow villagers who were agitating with him. However, he had to be shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla after his condition deteriorated.

While undergoing treatment at DHH, Akrura was seen requesting fellow villagers not to save him. He was yelling at the Government for not accepting the fact that farmers are committing suicide. Akrura said he has consumed  pesticide in front of the administration to make the Government realise the fact that farmers are committing suicide.

Sources said Akrura, a sharecropper, had grown paddy over two acres of land. He owns half an acre of land and had taken 1.5 acre of the land on lease. He had also taken a private loan of around `30,000 for paddy cultivation. But his standing paddy crop has been damaged due to nature’s fury.

Pahalu Bhoi, an affected farmer of Kanbar village, said the crop has been completely damaged in their village due to hailstorm. They had expected production of 35 to 40 bags of paddy per acre during the current rabi season. However, their hope for bumper harvest has been shattered due to the hailstorm. They had come to the collectorate to put forth their demand before the Government to compensate them by calculating yield at 35 bags of paddy per acre, he said.

As per preliminary assessment, it has been found that crop over about 17,614 hectares in 211 villages under 55 gram panchayats in five blocks, including Bargarh, Barpali, Bheden, Bhatli and Bijepur of the district have been affected, official sources said.

Bargarh district Collector Indramani Tripathy said the affected farmers had earlier come to the collectorate on May 1 demanding compensation for crop loss. The revenue and agriculture officials are jointly making assessment of the crop loss, he said. The Collector also said some farmers had come to collectorate on Thursday and they were demanding compensation which is more than the input subsidy provided by the State Government.

Terming the suicide attempt as an unfortunate incident, Tripathy said it took place before he went to meet the farmers. He appealed to the farmers to refrain from taking such step and assured that measures are being taken to provide compensation for  crop loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Youth mauled to death trying to take selfie with bear

Poachers assault Forest staffers

NINL resumes blast furnace op in Kalinga Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity