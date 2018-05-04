First rehab centre for PwDs to come up in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha will soon have an Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) for People with Disabilities (PwDs). The centre aims at providing best services to the differently abled.The Standing Finance Committee chaired by Principal Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department Niten Chandra has approved the establishment of the centre at a cost of Rs 19.40 crore.

“The state-of-the-art centre having two components - Advance robotic rehabilitation system and Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) system, is first of its kind in the country,” the Secretary said.The robotic rehabilitation system comprising of robotic gait trainer for locomotion therapy on treadmill, robotic orthosis for paediatric patients and self driven upper extremity functional therapy system will be used for rehabilitation of persons with neurological disorders.

It can also be beneficial for trauma conditions like stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, lower limb amputations, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, broken legs or pelvis, joint injuries or replacements, muscular dystrophy or other musculoskeletal disorders.

The robot assisted gait training is expected to improve gait-related gross motor function of patients. The robotic gait trainer device supports a patient to walk upright on a treadmill while using robotics to move his/her legs and arms to simulate walking.It will also facilitate inter-limb coordination and gait cycle timing besides providing variable degrees of body weight support and guidance.

Similarly, the CAD/CAM system comprising of laser scanner, manipulation software, computerised carver is capable of designing and manufacturing of below knee, above knee and upper extremity prosthesis, spinal orthosis, knee orthosis, cranial moulding helmets, rehabilitative seating/positioning, custom footwear and knee ankle foot orthosis.

The system can capture, design, modify and manufacture any 3D anatomical shape and/or product designed to fit that shape by replacing conventional moulds with manual art and skill.“The details of technology, its functioning and cost of equipment have been finalised in consultation with a technical committee consisting of experts from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi,” Chandra said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 11 crore for establishment of the ARC as a state level unit.With a capital expenditure of Rs 9.5 crore, an estimated Rs 19.4 crore will be spent for centre in the next five years starting from this fiscal. The centre will be manned by 14 persons, including 12 professionals and two patient assistants.