Government-trader blame game on as potato price skyrockets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prices of potato have seen a steep rise in the last few days as the State Government seems content to look the other way. After backing out of its plan to create a buffer stock of the tuber for market intervention, the State Government has no visible strategy to check the price rise.

While the potato merchants blame the Government for lack of monitoring at the retail points, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Surya Narayan Patro on Thursday said the Government will convene a meeting to discuss the crisis situation. “Odisha’s potato requirement is nearly seven times more than its production. Prices have gone up due to failure in potato production in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,” said Patro.

Apprehending further rise in prices, the Minister said the local traders, who have stocked the potatoes in cold stores, are releasing the vegetable into the market. He warned of stern action against illegal hoarders.

Brushing aside the Minister’s allegation, wholesale traders of the city said potato supply to the State from neighbouring West Bengal is quite normal and there is no scope to hoard the vegetable.

“The State Government has a market intelligence wing to keep tab on the traders. If the Minister has the information about potato hoarding by traders, why is he sitting idle,” questioned Shakti Shankar Mishra, secretary of the Aiginia Potato Merchant Association.

Potato prices in the wholesale mandi at Aiginia is Rs 1,100 per quintal. Ideally, the retail price should be within Rs 15 a kg. However, the vegetable is being sold at Rs 18-20 a kg in the retail markets of the city.

Similarly, onion is being sold at double the wholesale price. While the wholesale price of onion is Rs 1000 a quintal, there is no reason to sell it at Rs 20 a kg in the retail market of the State.

“The monitoring mechanism of the Government has utterly failed. The Government is provided prices of all essential commodities on daily basis. The Minister cannot escape his responsibility by passing the buck on the traders,” Mishra said.

Patro created panic last month by forecasting steep price rise of potato in the State due to fall in production of the tuber in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.He had predicted that the prices of potato would touch Rs 30-40 a kg in next few months. Possibly, this encouraged the traders to go for hoarding, market sources said.

While the State’s potato requirement is about 12.35 lakh tonne per annum, its annual production is about 2 lakh tonne. Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy said potato production this kharif is about 2.7 lakh tonnes.