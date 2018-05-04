Home States Odisha

Govt sanctions 4 drinking water projects for 3 towns

The State Government sanctioned four drinking water projects worth `193.66 crore from  Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) for three towns in mining affected districts.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government sanctioned four drinking water projects worth `193.66 crore from  Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) for three towns in mining affected districts.

A high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A P Padhi approved the project proposals submitted by the Urban Development department for Jharsuguda, Koraput and Rairangpur. The department has proposed two drinking water projects for Jharsuguda town at an estimated cost of `133.66 crore while the project at Koraput and Rairangpur towns will cost `35 crore and `25 crore respectively. The meeting discussed creation of water bodies in water scarce areas of mineral bearing districts. The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Watr Supply department was asked to identify such areas and submit project proposals for approval of the Government.

Meanwhile, 248 drinking water projects have been sanctioned under OMBADC. Out of those, 41 have already been completed while 140 projects are under different stages of implementation. The meeting was informed that 33 projects could not be taken up due to non-availability of perennial water source for drawing water. Padhi directed officials concerned to draw water from nearest stream or river through mega pipe for supply of drinking water in those areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Youth mauled to death trying to take selfie with bear

Poachers assault Forest staffers

NINL resumes blast furnace op in Kalinga Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity