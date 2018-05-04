Govt sanctions 4 drinking water projects for 3 towns

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government sanctioned four drinking water projects worth `193.66 crore from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) for three towns in mining affected districts.

A high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A P Padhi approved the project proposals submitted by the Urban Development department for Jharsuguda, Koraput and Rairangpur. The department has proposed two drinking water projects for Jharsuguda town at an estimated cost of `133.66 crore while the project at Koraput and Rairangpur towns will cost `35 crore and `25 crore respectively. The meeting discussed creation of water bodies in water scarce areas of mineral bearing districts. The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Watr Supply department was asked to identify such areas and submit project proposals for approval of the Government.

Meanwhile, 248 drinking water projects have been sanctioned under OMBADC. Out of those, 41 have already been completed while 140 projects are under different stages of implementation. The meeting was informed that 33 projects could not be taken up due to non-availability of perennial water source for drawing water. Padhi directed officials concerned to draw water from nearest stream or river through mega pipe for supply of drinking water in those areas.