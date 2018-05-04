Home States Odisha

LaQshya for quality care in labour room

THE State Government on Thursdched an initiative for improving maternal care in labour rooms.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE State Government on Thursdched an initiative for improving maternal care in labour rooms. The initiative - LaQshya (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative) is expected to improve the quality of care being provided to expectant mothers. Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said the initiative will be implemented in all Government Medical College and Hospitals, District Headquarters Hospitals along with high delivery load Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs). “Quality of care in labour rooms, particularly on the day of childbirth is central to maternal and neonatal survival. Our priority will be to provide quality care to pregnant women in the labour room and maternity operation theatres. It will  help prevent the undesirable adverse outcomes associated with childbirth,” Dr Meherda said.

Apart from quality care, standardisation of labour rooms, OTs, obstetric high dependency units and ICUs can be improved as per national guidelines and standards. Structured quality improvement efforts under the new initiative will also improve adherence to critical practices around childbirth and ensure client satisfactions, including respectful maternity care. The objective of the initiative is to reduce preventable maternal and new-born mortality, morbidity and stillbirths associated with the care around delivery in labour room and maternity OT.

“We have also planned to conduct quality certification of labour rooms and incentivise facilities for achieving the targets outlined,” he added. Among others, Director of NHM Shalini Pandit, Director (Health Services) Dr BK Brahma and other senior health officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Youth mauled to death trying to take selfie with bear

Poachers assault Forest staffers

NINL resumes blast furnace op in Kalinga Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity