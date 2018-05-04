Malaria cases come down in Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The tribal-dominated district that has remained endemic to malaria for decades, contributing heavily to the State’s disease burden, has now managed to tackle the vector-borne disease. Of the 24 deaths reported from the entire State last year, the district accounted for merely four.

According to a report, as many as 69,867 malaria cases were found positive in 2016 while it reduced to 52,990 in 2017. However, the number of cases in the first quarter in the current fiscal has come down drastically. While only 393 positive cases were recorded in January, 336 cases in February and 316 cases in March have been registered.

The district administration had given importance to cleanliness and spray of anti-mosquito medicine at all the polluted areas. Besides, massive awareness drive at village level was held. The Early Diagnosis and Complete Treatment (EDCT), an important strategy for malaria control under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), were done along with Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and distribution of community bed nets. Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) were also done to control the menace.

Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said, “Since malaria has direct impact on the maternal and child health, we have taken many initiatives, including Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN), the malaria control programme in inaccessible areas, to curb the menace. Now, we are happy that the number has come down greatly. At the same time, maternal mortality due to malaria has also reduced in 2017.

For this achievement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) appreciated the efforts of the district administration and awarded it at a function organised by Health and Family Welfare department in Bhubaneswar recently.

Dr John Cherian Oommen, a researcher who works on malaria cases in the district, said “Earlier, people were unaware of malaria and its means of eradication. They used to believe in sorcery. People were using the mosquito nets for fishing. But, now they use them at home and test their blood and take medicines accordingly.”

Additional District Public Health Officer Dr BLN Prusty said as many as 5,86,414 LLINs were distributed in Rayagada district. Out of 11 blocks, Chandrapur was the worst-hit block in the district followed by Muniguda , Bissamcuttack, Gudari, Rayagada and Kashipur. “We have found even some sub-centres reporting zero malaria cases. Moreover, health checkups of women and newborn were made mandatory and free blood test kits were distributed in all ASHA Kendras of the district, which led to achieve the feat.”