Nor’wester wreaks havoc

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:A Nor’wester accompanied by heavy rain which swept across Malkangiri district on Thursday morning left at least three persons, including two children, seriously injured at Khairaput, about 65 km from here.The injured were identified as 45-year-old Kunu Kumari Pal, 11-year-old Amruta Nayak and 10-year-old Babulu Nayak. The trio was injured after branches of trees fell on their houses in two separate incidents in Khairaput block.

While Kunu was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to Koraput after his condition worsened, the injured kids, Amruta and Babulu, are undergoing treatment at Khairaput Community Health Centre.

This apart, vehicular movement on the road connecting Jeypore and Malkangiri came to a grinding halt at Govindpalli junction after a number of trees were uprooted by the storm. Roofs of many schools at Bonda Hill were also blown away in the storm.

Normal life paralysed

Jeypore: Normal life was paralysed for several hours as heavy rains and gusty wind lashed several parts of Koraput district on Thursday . Strong winds with a speed of up to 80 km per hour accompanied by rains threw life out of gear in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundura, Boipariguda, Borrigumma, Pottangi and Semiliguda areas.

Standing paddy crops over hundreds of acres of land were damaged by the Nor’wester. This apart, the storm damaged thatched houses in several areas. Vehicular traffic remained suspended for hours during the morning as uprooted trees blocked highways and rural roads at several places.

There was a thin attendance in Government offices, courts and banks as people were forced to stay indoors. The local markets in Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions remained closed till the storm subsided. Power supply in rural areas was also affected after tree branches snapped cables and damaged poles.

Sources said the Revenue officials are yet to assess the total loss of property due to the Nor’wester.

For the last couple of days, the district has been receiving rains with strong winds.

Damage report sought from 6 districts

Bhubaneswar: The office of the Special Relief Commissioner has asked for damage assessment reports from six districts after unseasonal rains hit many parts of the State. With hailstorm, whirlwind and rain damaging crops and wreaking havoc at regular intervals, the SRC has received reports of three deaths in the last one month. Six districts, including Bargarh, Jajpur, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Balasore had reported damage. Only Mayurbhanj had placed a damage assessment report and sought `5.31 lakh, which was sanctioned by the SRC office.