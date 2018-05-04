Roads crying for repair for 25 years in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the roads top the State Government’s agenda of infrastructure development and adequate budgetary sanction is made in this regard, several roads in the district remain in delapidated condition. Balibhanuri-Sikharghat road, which is a part of the main road that links Puri with Jagatsinghpur, is one such road which has virtually become unusable due to lack of maintenance and repair.

The 18-km patch that runs through Naugaon is considered as lifeline of the people of the two districts. It is the shortest route for the devotees to visit the temple of Maa Mangala at Kakatpur, Sun Temple at Konark and Lord Jagannath at Puri.

After formation of Jagatsinghpur as a separate district in 1993, all major roads including state highway, district road and others were improved and widened. But Balibhanuri Sikharghat road has not been upgraded till date.

Besides this road, the indifferent attitude of the Works department to extremely poor condition of roads is reflected on 16-km Jagatsinghpur-Raghunathpur-Sirlo-Nuagaon road, 12-km Alipingal-Khaira road, 11-km Manijanga-Erasama road, 12-km Balikuda-Naugaon road, 5-km Naugaon-Arakhakuda road, 7-km Sarala-Sanra road, 7-km Rahama-Pandua road, 11-km Bagalpur-Sailo-Jharapada road, eight-km Kujanga to Trilocha Balibhanuri Sikharghat road, seven-km Tritol-Hansua road and seven-km Rahama-Gobardhanpur road.

Due to poor standard of repair work, the roads are dotted with potholes. As a result, water logging has become a routine affair after rain every year, leading to accidents at frequent intervals. Though lakhs of rupees are sanctioned to repair these roads, it is not reflected in their condition. It is hard to understand why the officials are unable to understand the severity of the problem, said local people.

Exasperated with the road condition, the people of Naugaon and Jagatsinghpur led by president of Jagatsinghpur Ganasangram Parishad held a meeting where they set the deadline of May 14 for the administration to improve the Balibhanuri Sikharghat road failing which they have resolved to resort to agitation.

When contacted, Executive Engineer of Works department Deepak Tripathy said the department has initiated steps for improvement of different roads including Balibhanuri Sikharghat road at a cost of `10 crore, Allipignal- Jagatsinghpur road at `6 crore and Raghunathpur Sirlo Nuagaon road at `4 crore. The department has already invited tender for these projects so that construction work can start soon, he added.