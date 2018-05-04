RSP’s spending for Union Min’s visit draws flak 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL is facing strong criticism for its needless spending on facelift and beautification for the upcoming visit of Union Steel Minister Choudhury Birendra Singh.

RSP insiders said massive cleaning, colouring and painting works have been taken up through multiple small tender packages inside the plant and at selective locations of its captive township.

Reliable sources claimed that the beautification work has been taken up with a fresh expenditure just eight months after similar exercise was carried out during the visit of SAIL Chairman PK Singh. The Union Minister is likely to arrive at Rourkela with Steel Secretary, SAIL Chairman and some Directors within the next fortnight. This will be the first visit of the Minister to RSP.

The Minister’s tentative itinerary includes inauguration of the revamped Blast Furnace-1, renovated Special Plate Mill, two sprawling gardens at the New Plate Mill and Steel Melting Shop-2 besides laying foundation for the Super Speciality facility at Ispat General Hospital.

The sources claimed that cleaning works worth about Rs 20 lakh are underway while the amount being spent on colouring of buildings, road maintenance, beautification, installation of hoardings and banners is yet to be ascertained. The amount spent on the two gardens is about Rs 1 crore.Earlier in September last year, the RSP was accused of spending nearly Rs 30 lakh for renovation of an officer’s quarter at Sector-20.

General secretary of BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS), the recognised trade union of RSP, HS Bal said there is no need for unnecessary spending on facelift and beautification just to appease the Minister and other dignitaries.

CITU-affiliated Steel Employees’ Trade Union general secretary Basanta Nayak claimed that a portion of the ring road and its surroundings, which are frequented by top RSP officials, often get re-laid and beautified while internal roads in the 19 sectors of the plant’s captive township are in pathetic condition. The RSP quarters are above five decades old and crying for repair and maintenance.

