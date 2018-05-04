Viral video wrecks marriage

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a shocking incident, a newly married woman was dumped by her husband of 12 days after an obscene video of her went viral in Jeypore block.The video, which contains intimate moments of the woman with her former boyfriend, went viral on social media two days back. The culprit, who is believed to be the woman’s ex-boyfriend, also sent the video to the husband.

The woman of Borrigumma had married a youth of Kumbariput on April 20 as per the Hindu practice.

After receiving the video clip of his wife, the youth lodged a complaint with Jeypore Sadar police against the woman’s former boyfriend.

Later, the woman’s in-laws sent her back to her parents’ place and have decided not to accept her anymore. The husband has also announced to break the marriage due to the incident, sources said.Police said a case was registered in this connection and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit who captured the woman’s video and made it viral.