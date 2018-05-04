Home States Odisha

Viral video wrecks marriage

In a shocking incident, a newly married woman was dumped by her husband of 12 days after an obscene video of her went viral in Jeypore block.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a shocking incident, a newly married woman was dumped by her husband of 12 days after an obscene video of her went viral in Jeypore block.The video, which contains intimate moments of the woman with her former boyfriend, went viral on social media two days back. The culprit, who is believed to be the woman’s ex-boyfriend, also sent the video to the husband.   

The woman of Borrigumma had married a youth of Kumbariput on April 20 as per the Hindu  practice.
After receiving the video clip of his wife, the youth lodged a complaint with Jeypore Sadar police against the woman’s former boyfriend.

Later, the woman’s in-laws sent her back to her parents’ place and have decided not to accept her anymore. The husband has also announced to break the marriage due to the incident, sources said.Police said a case was registered in this connection and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit who captured the woman’s video and made it viral.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Youth mauled to death trying to take selfie with bear

Poachers assault Forest staffers

NINL resumes blast furnace op in Kalinga Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity