Odisha

Woman found dead

A woman was found der mysterious circumstances in her house in Munda Sahi under Nayapalli police limits on Thursday.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:40 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A woman was found der mysterious circumstances in her house in Munda Sahi under Nayapalli police limits on Thursday. The woman has been identified as Jhuli Muli of Ganjam district.

On Thursday, some neighbours informed police after Jhuli did not respond to their calls. Nayapalli police and PCR vehicle personnel reached the spot and entered the house to find Jhuli lying on the bed with her face down and a towel wrapped around her neck. Jhuli had injuries on her face.

According to preliminary investigation, it seems the woman’s husband, Madhu killed her and fled, Nayapalli police station IIC Sangram Patnaik said. Police have not ruled out the possibility of Jhuli being smothered to death with a pillow. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.Jhuli,  who was working as a domestic help in the City, married Madhu, a native of West Bengal about three months back. Her relative Sunil knew Madhu and facilitated their marriage. Sunil said Jhuli had called him about four days back after a fight with Madhu but he had could not meet her. Meanwhile, Jhuli’s mother alleged that her daughter had `20,000 savings which was spent by her husband. A search for Madhu has been launched, police added.

