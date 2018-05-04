Youth mauled to death trying to take selfie with bear

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR:A tribal youth was mauled to death by a bear while taking a selfie with the wild animal near Kujaguda village on Kosagumunda-Papadahandi road on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Prabhu Bhotra, a driver of Doleiguda village under Papadahandi block.

As per reports, Prabhu was returning from Kotapad to Papadahandi in an SUV when he saw a bear inside an under-construction tank and decided to click a selfie with the wild animal. He suddenly slipped into the tank while taking the selfie and the bear attacked Prabhu.

Hearing his scream, villagers gathered at the site and pelted stones at the bear but they failed. Prabhu struggled for two hours to escape from clutches of the bear but he lost his life. Since the bear kept waiting beside the deceased, his body could not be recovered. On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and tranquilized the bear. After this, the body was recovered.

An amount of `10,000 was paid to Prabhu’s family for performing his last rites. The bear was brought in a cage to Nabarangpur nursery by forest officials. Angry locals staged a road blockade demanding ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.