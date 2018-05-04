Home States Odisha

Youth mauled to death trying to take selfie with bear

A tribal youth was mauled to death by a bear while taking a selfie with the wild animal near Kujaguda village on Kosagumunda-Papadahandi road on Wednesday evening.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR:A tribal youth was mauled to death by a bear while taking a selfie with the wild animal near Kujaguda village on Kosagumunda-Papadahandi road on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Prabhu Bhotra, a driver of Doleiguda village under Papadahandi block.

As per reports, Prabhu was returning from Kotapad to Papadahandi in an SUV when he saw a bear inside an under-construction tank and decided to click a selfie with the wild animal. He suddenly slipped into the tank while taking the selfie and the bear attacked Prabhu.

Hearing his scream, villagers gathered at the site and pelted stones at the bear but they failed. Prabhu struggled for two hours to escape from clutches of the bear but he lost his life. Since the bear kept waiting beside the deceased, his body could not be recovered. On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and tranquilized the bear. After this, the body was recovered.

An amount of `10,000 was paid to Prabhu’s family for performing his last rites. The bear was brought in a cage to Nabarangpur nursery by forest officials. Angry locals staged a road blockade demanding ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Poachers assault Forest staffers

NINL resumes blast furnace op in Kalinga Nagar

RSP’s spending for Union Min’s visit draws flak 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity