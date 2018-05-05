Another farmer tries to kill self over crop loss

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Another farmer of Kanbar village in Barpali block tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide over crop loss on Friday. He was identified as 33-year-old Niranjan Bhoi.On Thursday, 50-year-old farmer Akrura Bishi had tried to take his own life in a similar fashion while agitating with fellow villagers in front of the district Collectorate over crop loss.

Sources said of his five acres of land, Niranjan has cultivated paddy over 4.5 acres and grown pointed gourd over the remaining half acre. However, his standing crop was completely damaged due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm which hit the village on April 30.

Niranjan was under severe mental duress due to the crop loss and consumed pesticide on Friday morning. He was found in a critical condition at his farmland and was rushed to Barpali CHC. Later, he was shifted to VIMSAR at Burla after his condition deteriorated. His condition is said to be critical.

Barpali Tehsildar Debjani Bhuyan, who visited Kanbar village after the incident, admitted that Niranjan’s crop was damaged due to hailstorm. “I have already submitted a report about his crop loss,” she said.