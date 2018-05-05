Home States Odisha

BJD leader murdered in cold blood

Sania was popular in Soroda, Dharakote blocks and had a sizeable support base in the region

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in various places of Soroda block after a local Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader was murdered in cold blood in broad daylight at Badagada here on Friday.The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Sania Bisoi of Gangapur. The BJD leader was popular in Soroda and Dharakote blocks and had a sizeable support base in the region.

As per reports, Sania had arranged a grand feast in Gangapur after his marriage was fixed on June 6. Over 5,000 people had gathered for the feast. While the feast was on, the BJD leader received a call on his cell phone at around 1.30 pm. Assuring the guests that he will return in a couple of minutes, Sania left for Badagada, about 4 km from Gangapur, on his motorcycle.

He reached Tinichakka at Badagada and was answering a call on his phone when four youths on two bikes appeared suddenly and fired two rounds at him. As Sania fell down, the four attacked him with sharp weapons and fled. The attack was so sudden and fast that the assailants disappeared before locals reached the spot.

Sania, who sustained bullet injuries and deep cuts on his body, was immediately rushed to Badagada hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries when he was being taken to MKCG Medical College Hospital. Sania’s body has been kept at MKCGMCH for autopsy.

On being informed, armed police officials reached the crime spot and seized two empty bullet cases. While a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, police suspect the murder might be a fallout of an old enmity.

As the news of Sania’s murder spread, thousands of his supporters blocked the State highway from Badagada to Seragada demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.Notably, several BJD leaders have been murdered in Ganjam district during the last couple of years while killers in some of these cases are yet to be arrested.

