Bomikhal flyover collapse: BJP demands CBI probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The BJP on Friday alleged that many ruling BJD leaders are involved in construction business which has resulted in sub-standard project work across the State and also led to mishaps like the Bomikhal flyover collapse.

Alleging that this has led to largescale corruption, BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma on Friday said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is protecting the party leaders involved in such activities. Stating that collapse of the bridge is nothing new in Odisha, Sharma demanded a CBI probe into the Bomikhal flyover mishap in which one person was killed.

The BJP leader demanded that the Chief Minister should clarify before the public why the same blacklisted construction company was handed over the construction work.The sub-standard construction work of the flyover was the result of huge commission taken by BJD leaders while the contract was awarded to company, he said.

Seeking a clarification from the State Government as to why it had decided to extend the tenure of Works Department Secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan for one year after his retirement, the BJP alleged that he has been entrusted with the task of collecting funds for the party.

Sharma wanted to know under whose pressure the Government had awarded the tender to Panda Infraprojects to take up the flyover work.The Congress has also demanded compensation of `10 lakh to the family of the deceased and `2 lakh for the injured labourer, Ananda Kumar Nayak, undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.