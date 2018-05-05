Con man flees with railway staff’s valuables

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A man impersonating as a railway official looted valuables, including gold ornaments, from the family of a ‘khalasi’ on Friday. According to police, the miscreant visited the railway quarter of G Srinivas Rao in Gadakana Mancheswar Railway Colony by faking as a railway employee and Rao’s colleague.

The man told Rao’s family members by telling them that some valuables were stolen from the railway workshop and police registered a case. He also told them that police detained Rao and Vigilance officers would be visiting their house for a search.

He asked Rao’s family members to conceal the land papers and gold ornaments before anti-corruption agency sleuths reach their house. The miscreant also suggested the family members to leave the house for some time. Believing the news to be true, Rao’s 14-year-old son left with the unidentified man and reached railway workshop.

Later, the con man dropped Rao’s daughter in another house and took away gold ornaments from her assuring that the valuables will be safe with him. Subsequently, Rao learnt about the theft and the family lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police.

“We have launched a search operation to trace the unidentified man,” Mancheswar police station IIC KP Mishra said. Police said the con man has stolen valuables worth over `3 lakh from Rao’s house.