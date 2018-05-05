Crime Branch IG reaches Patnagarh

By Express News Service

PATNAGARH:The grilling of prime accused in parcel bomb explosion case Punjilal Meher is likely to be intensified with IG of Crime Branch Arun Bothra reaching Patnagarh on Friday afternoon.

Bothra visited the rented house of Punjilal at Meherpada in the evening where he interacted with the accused’s mother Indu Meher and his wife Soudamini for about an hour. Later, he returned to Kendu Leaf IB where Punilal is being interrogated.

However, instead of taking Punjilal to the sub-divisional hospital for routine medical check-up on the day, the Crime Branch called in doctors to the IB. Sources said the accused had become unconscious during the marathon interrogation on Thursday. After clearance from doctors, the Crime Branch is continuing its interrogation of Punjilal.