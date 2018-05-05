Home States Odisha

Crime Branch IG reaches Patnagarh

The grilling of prime accused in parcel bomb explosion case Punjilal Meher is likely to be intensified with IG of Crime Branch Arun Bothra reaching Patnagarh on Friday afternoon.

Published: 05th May 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATNAGARH:The grilling of prime accused in parcel bomb explosion case Punjilal Meher is likely to be intensified with IG of Crime Branch Arun Bothra reaching Patnagarh on Friday afternoon.

Bothra visited the rented house of Punjilal at Meherpada in the evening where he interacted with the accused’s mother Indu Meher and his wife Soudamini for about an hour. Later, he returned to Kendu Leaf IB where Punilal is being interrogated.  

However, instead of taking Punjilal to the sub-divisional hospital for routine medical check-up on the day, the Crime Branch called in doctors to the IB. Sources said the accused had become unconscious during the marathon interrogation on Thursday. After clearance from doctors, the Crime Branch is continuing its interrogation of Punjilal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Bomikhal flyover collapse: Is the State Government going soft on Panda Infraprojects?

July 4 deadline for procurement of non-paddy rabi crops

Matric results on May 7

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity