July 4 deadline for procurement of non-paddy rabi crops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has finalised operational modalities for procurement of non-paddy rabi crops and asked Markfed and Nafed to speed up the process so that it can be completed by July 4.The procurement agencies have been directed to ensure that procurement of pulses and oil seeds is made from genuine farmers at the designated centres set up by the district administration concerned.

The State has set a target to procure 12,520 tonne of green gram (moong), 4,900 tonne of black gram (Urad), 13,480 tonne of groundnut pods (shelled groundnut) and 1,500 tonne of sunflower seeds during the current rabi season besides 4,400 tonne of arhar produced during kharif season.

While the minimum support price (MSP) for green gram has been fixed at `5,375 per quintal, black gram is `5,200 per quintal, red gram `5,250, groundnut pods `4,250 and sunflower seed `4,000 per quintal.

The farmers will be provided a bonus of `200 per quintal for fair average quality of green gram, black gram, red gram and groundnut pods while those selling sunflower seeds will get a bonus of `100 per quintal.

“The Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd has been declared as State-level Supporter to arrange purchases on behalf of Nafed under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), which will save farmers from exploitation of middlemen,” said an Agriculture Department official.

As per the provision, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) having sufficient infrastructure and financial ability will procure the non-paddy crops from farmers.

The procurement agencies have been asked to focus on Kalahandi, Rayagada, Ganjam, Angul and Balangir districts for red gram and Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Jajpur, Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Angul for black gram.

Similarly, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Balangir have been identified as focus districts for green gram and Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Puri, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Balasore and Dhenkanal for groundnut pods.

Only three districts - Bhadrak, Gajapati and Ganjam have been prioritised for sunflower seeds. The procurement can be extended to other districts depending on surplus production as per recommendation of the district Collectors in consultation with Markfed.

A farmer can sell two quintals of pulses, five quintals of sunflower seeds and six quintals of groundnut pods per acre. Per day purchase limit has been fixed at 25 quintal per farmer.“The district collectors concerned have been urged to review and monitor implementation of PSS operation on a regular basis,” the official added.While moong has been cultivated in 620 ha, black gram in 290 ha, arhar has been produced in 137.89 ha, groundnut pods in 170 ha and sunflower in 25 ha.