Matric results on May 7

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will be declared on May 7.Briefing mediapersons, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said the results would be announced at 9 am at its central office in Cuttack in the presence of School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra and Principal Secretary PK Mohapatra. Results of Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examinations-2018 shall also be announced simultaneously, she added.

After 12 pm, the results will be hosted on the Board’s two websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in, she informed.In remote areas where there is no easy availability of internet, candidates can get their results through SMS by typing OR10 roll number and send it to 5676750. The board has made arrangements to upload scanned OMR answer sheets of HSC examination on the website www.bseodisha.ac.in on the same day and candidates can download it from 2 pm onwards, informed Controller of Examinations, BSE, Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

Besides, arrangements have been made to open a control room which will operate for seven days from the date of announcement of results to provide assistance, information or counselling to students and parents if approached.Parents or students can contact on the control room numbers (0671) 2412059/2412060 and during working hours from 10 am to 5 pm for any queries, Mohanty informed.