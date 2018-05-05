MBA student arrested for posting obscene videos

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 23-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for ditching a girl and making her obscene photos and videos viral in social media. The arrested has been identified as Devi Datta Harichandan Bhoi, an MBA student of Reba village under Salepur police limits.

According to police sources, Bhoi had developed a love affair with a 19-year-old girl of Jobra locality while pursuing engineering in 2015. She was studying Plus Three. They had come in contact through Facebook. The youth then forced her into a physical relationship and subsequently clicked pictures and shot videos of their intimate moments. Later, when the accused deceived her and maintained relationship with another girl, the first girl protested. While the dispute in their affair reached the culminating point and their relationship finally broke up following a quarrel, on May 2 Bhoi made their objectionable videos and photos viral by posting those on the Facebook.

Unable to bear the stigma and tolerate the torture, the victim knocked the doors of Mahila police station by lodging a complaint against the accused, informed Anasuya Nayak, IIC, Mahila police station adding that necessary steps have been taken to delete her obscene videos and photos from social media.