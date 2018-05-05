Home States Odisha

MBA student arrested for posting obscene videos

A 23-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for ditching a girl and making her obscene photos and videos viral in social media.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 23-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for ditching a girl and making her obscene photos and videos viral in social media. The arrested has been identified as Devi Datta Harichandan Bhoi, an MBA student of Reba village under Salepur police limits.

According to police sources, Bhoi had developed a love affair with a 19-year-old girl of Jobra locality while pursuing engineering in 2015. She was studying Plus Three. They had come in contact through Facebook. The youth then forced her into a physical relationship and subsequently clicked pictures and shot videos of their intimate moments. Later, when the accused deceived her and maintained relationship with another girl, the first girl protested. While the dispute in their affair reached the culminating point and their relationship finally broke up following a quarrel, on May 2 Bhoi made their objectionable videos and photos viral by posting those on the Facebook.

Unable to bear the stigma and tolerate the torture, the victim knocked the doors of Mahila police station by lodging a complaint against the accused, informed Anasuya Nayak, IIC, Mahila police station adding that necessary steps have been taken to delete her obscene videos and photos from social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review performance of departments

1960s’ airstrips fail to take wings

Elephant calf rescued from Dangapal village

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity