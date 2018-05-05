Home States Odisha

Miscreants loot over Rs 30 lakh from two ATMs in Odisha

Unidentified armed miscreants allegedly looted more than Rs 30 lakh from two ATMs in Odisha’s coastal Balasore town, police said on Saturday.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

ATM machines. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Unidentified armed miscreants allegedly looted more than Rs 30 lakh from two ATMs in Odisha’s coastal Balasore town, police said on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed the robbers decamped with nearly Rs 10 lakh from an ATM near ITI Square and over Rs 20 lakh from another ATM at Sunhaat between 3 am to 4 am. Both the ATMs belonged to State Bank of India (SBI).

Sources said the robbers threatened a man, who had come to withdraw money to the ATM near ITI Square, with dire consequences and looted cash from the machine after opening it with the help of
gas-cutter.

The loot at Sunhat ATM came to the fore after locals informed Bank officials and police in the morning. Local Bank authorities have visited both the ATMs and assessment of the loot amount was underway.

Police suspected that the miscreants had come in a SUV without having any registration number. “They must have used advanced equipment and gas-cutter to break open both the machines as those have been
gutted. They have cunningly committed the crime to evade arrest,” said a police official.

A special team has been formed to carry out further investigation and arrest the robbers. “Forensic experts and scientific teams have visited the spots. Police stations of neighbouring districts have been informed. Hope the miscreants will be nabbed soon,” said Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review performance of departments

1960s’ airstrips fail to take wings, southern Odisha districts still out of reach for air travellers

Elephant calf rescued from Dangapal village

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats