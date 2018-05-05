Miscreants loot over Rs 30 lakh from two ATMs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Unidentified armed miscreants allegedly looted more than Rs 30 lakh from two ATMs in Odisha’s coastal Balasore town, police said on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed the robbers decamped with nearly Rs 10 lakh from an ATM near ITI Square and over Rs 20 lakh from another ATM at Sunhaat between 3 am to 4 am. Both the ATMs belonged to State Bank of India (SBI).

Sources said the robbers threatened a man, who had come to withdraw money to the ATM near ITI Square, with dire consequences and looted cash from the machine after opening it with the help of

gas-cutter.

The loot at Sunhat ATM came to the fore after locals informed Bank officials and police in the morning. Local Bank authorities have visited both the ATMs and assessment of the loot amount was underway.

Police suspected that the miscreants had come in a SUV without having any registration number. “They must have used advanced equipment and gas-cutter to break open both the machines as those have been

gutted. They have cunningly committed the crime to evade arrest,” said a police official.

A special team has been formed to carry out further investigation and arrest the robbers. “Forensic experts and scientific teams have visited the spots. Police stations of neighbouring districts have been informed. Hope the miscreants will be nabbed soon,” said Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore.