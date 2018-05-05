Home States Odisha

Nor’wester  hits onion growers

Woes of farmers of Nuapada seems far from over with nor’wester lashing the district in the last two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:Woes of farmers of Nuapada seems far from over with nor’wester lashing the district in the last two days on Wednesday and Thursday. The rain that accompanied the nor’wester has left the onion growers, majority of them in Komna block, in lurch.

Most of the onion growers are marginal farmers and had borrowed money from private money lenders at high rate of interest and looked forward to repay the loan after harvesting the crop within this week itself. Onion is grown over about 400 hectares (ha) of land with Kalimati village in Nuagaon panchayat of Komna block standing out for its choice of  cash crop. Besides onion, they cultivate vegetables and the profit from it sustains them round the year. But the nor’wester has left a trail of devastation as the entire onion crop and vegetables have been destroyed by the rain.

It is learnt that 80 families had cultivated onion in over 100 acres of land and while some were planning to harvest the crop, many others have dumped it in the field to allow it to dry up when the nor’wester struck. While the entire crop is now submerged in rain water accumulated in the land, the farmers are clueless about their next step.

Farmers Duryodhan Hati, Sashibhusan Hati, Asaram Naikl and Sashidhar Hati of Kalimati village had grown onion over 2 to 2.5 acres of land each. They had planned to store the crop as the price of onion had gone down and sell it after sometime when the price rises. But the rain has completely upset their plan as their crop has been soaked in water and they are fighting hard to save it from rotting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review performance of departments

1960s’ airstrips fail to take wings

Elephant calf rescued from Dangapal village

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity