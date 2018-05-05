Nor’wester  hits onion growers

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:Woes of farmers of Nuapada seems far from over with nor’wester lashing the district in the last two days on Wednesday and Thursday. The rain that accompanied the nor’wester has left the onion growers, majority of them in Komna block, in lurch.

Most of the onion growers are marginal farmers and had borrowed money from private money lenders at high rate of interest and looked forward to repay the loan after harvesting the crop within this week itself. Onion is grown over about 400 hectares (ha) of land with Kalimati village in Nuagaon panchayat of Komna block standing out for its choice of cash crop. Besides onion, they cultivate vegetables and the profit from it sustains them round the year. But the nor’wester has left a trail of devastation as the entire onion crop and vegetables have been destroyed by the rain.

It is learnt that 80 families had cultivated onion in over 100 acres of land and while some were planning to harvest the crop, many others have dumped it in the field to allow it to dry up when the nor’wester struck. While the entire crop is now submerged in rain water accumulated in the land, the farmers are clueless about their next step.

Farmers Duryodhan Hati, Sashibhusan Hati, Asaram Naikl and Sashidhar Hati of Kalimati village had grown onion over 2 to 2.5 acres of land each. They had planned to store the crop as the price of onion had gone down and sell it after sometime when the price rises. But the rain has completely upset their plan as their crop has been soaked in water and they are fighting hard to save it from rotting.