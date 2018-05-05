Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review performance of departments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review performance of all the departments in a phased manner from May 8. The BJD Government will complete fourth year of its fourth term in office on May 21.

The Chief Minister, in a letter to all Ministers, informed them about the review meeting which will be held in the presence of the Secretaries of the departments concerned. During the meeting, the Ministers will apprise the Chief Minister of the three major achievements and success of their departments.

The Chief Minister has also informed the Ministers that on the completion of the fourth term of his Government, the success and achievement of all departments will be discussed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers and made known to the people of the State.