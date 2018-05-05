Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review performance of departments

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review performance of all the departments in a phased manner from May 8.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review performance of all the departments in a phased manner from May 8. The BJD Government will complete fourth year of its fourth term in office on May 21.

The Chief Minister, in a letter to all Ministers, informed them about the review meeting which will be held in the presence of the Secretaries of the departments concerned. During the meeting, the Ministers will apprise the Chief Minister of the three major achievements and success of their departments.
The Chief Minister has also informed the Ministers that on the completion of the fourth term of his Government, the success and achievement of all departments will be discussed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers and made known to the people of the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJD Naveen Patnaik

Comments

More from this section

1960s’ airstrips fail to take wings

Elephant calf rescued from Dangapal village

Another farmer tries to kill self over crop loss

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity